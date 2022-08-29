Project Manager at Canyon Coal

The Company is seeking to appoint an experienced Project Manager to be based at our Head-Office in Sandton.

DESCRIPTION:

The purpose of this role is to plan, budget, oversee and document all aspects of the specific project one is responsible for as well as Management and/or Supervisory experience.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Engineering and/or Project Management.

Minimum 5 years’ experience gained within the Mining/Project Management industry.

Working knowledge of Engineering Disciplines (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) and standards will be advantageous

Working knowledge of legislation that governs the mining industry (NWA, MPRDA, NEMA) will be advantageous.

Other Skills/Competencies:

Good communication skills, particularly in English, with business writing skills.

Knowledge of the Mining, Environmental and Construction industry.

Valid drivers’ license and must be willing to travel.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties will include, but are not limited to the following:

Manage projects across project life cycle and ensure delivery within scope, time and budget.

Define project scopes and objectives.

Develop detailed work breakdown structures, project plans and budgets.

Risk and SHE Management.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please forward your CV and copies of qualification by latest close of business 12th September 2022 to [Email Address Removed].

No late applications will be accepted.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project Planning

Project budget

Microsoft Project

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Canyon Coal is a coal exploration, mining and processing company. It operates collieries and processing plants in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces of South Africa. Canyon is also involved in various exploration projects in various parts of the country.

Canyon’s current operations comprise Khanye, Phalanndwa (and Phalanndwa Extension). Phalanndwa Colliery and Phalanndwa Extension are located in Delmas, Mpumalanga and Khanye Colliery, in Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng. All produce a bituminous product that is used for local consumption and export markets. In addition to having operational mines, Canyon also has an active exploration portfolio that aims to unlock potential resources.

Through equitable partnerships and acquisitions, Canyon has expanded its operations by acquiring strategic resources to supplement its current operations while developing new ones.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Housing Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position