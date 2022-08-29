My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an SAP BW Functional Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Responsibilities
- To develop and support the SAP BW data warehouse
- Solution Development
- Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards, self-service channels, and data extracts
- Service Delivery
- Support and maintenance of existing database and decision support systems
- Coach and mentor both senior and junior staff
- The primary responsibility of the BW FA is to design solutions that run off the SAP BW platform
- This involves taking requirements from various inputs, and translating those into technical design documents
- There is also an expectation that the BW FA will develop solutions where capacity allows
- Creation of technical specs
- Quality Control / Peer review of solutions developed
- Proactive solution design for SAP BW system, not only responding to business requests
- Development of BW content
- Development of HANA content
- Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads
- Integration to various systems, both SAP and non-SAP
- Service Delivery
- Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including
- Troubleshoot data and system related issues
- Identify problems and propose changes
- Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
- Design and implement changes to existing systems
- Design and implement new solutions
- Talent Development
- Coach and mentor junior staff
Qualifications and experience
- 3 year Diploma / Degree or equivalent
- Relevant SAP BW / HANA certification (advantageous)
- Retail
- SAP BW Data Modelling
- SAP Hana
- Business / Systems Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Business Intelligence / Decision Support
- Data Warehousing, OLAP, ETL and integration
- SAP Business Objects
- Abap knowledge
- Data exploitation
- SAP Buss Objects
- Tableau
- Advanced Excel Skills
- Ability to extract data from relational databases and other data sources for analysis purposes
- Ability to analyze data and present findings in an efficient and accurate manner to all levels of the organization
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
