SAP BW Functional Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an SAP BW Functional Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

To develop and support the SAP BW data warehouse

Solution Development

Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards, self-service channels, and data extracts

Service Delivery

Support and maintenance of existing database and decision support systems

Coach and mentor both senior and junior staff

The primary responsibility of the BW FA is to design solutions that run off the SAP BW platform

This involves taking requirements from various inputs, and translating those into technical design documents

There is also an expectation that the BW FA will develop solutions where capacity allows

Creation of technical specs

Quality Control / Peer review of solutions developed

Proactive solution design for SAP BW system, not only responding to business requests

Development of BW content

Development of HANA content

Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads

Integration to various systems, both SAP and non-SAP

Service Delivery

Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including

Troubleshoot data and system related issues

Identify problems and propose changes

Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues

Design and implement changes to existing systems

Design and implement new solutions

Talent Development

Qualifications and experience

3 year Diploma / Degree or equivalent

Relevant SAP BW / HANA certification (advantageous)

Retail

SAP BW Data Modelling

SAP Hana

Business / Systems Analysis

Data Analysis

Business Intelligence / Decision Support

Data Warehousing, OLAP, ETL and integration

SAP Business Objects

Abap knowledge

Data exploitation

SAP Buss Objects

Tableau

Advanced Excel Skills

Ability to extract data from relational databases and other data sources for analysis purposes

Ability to analyze data and present findings in an efficient and accurate manner to all levels of the organization

