SAP BW Functional Analyst III at Datonomy Solutions

SAP BW Functional Analyst III
To develop and support the SAP BW data warehouse. Solution Development: Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards, self-service channels and data extracts. Service Delivery: Support and maintenance of existing database and decision support systems. Coach and mentor both senior and junior staff.
Job Objectives
Solution Development:
Develop web and client based decision support solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts.
The primary responsibility of the BW FA is to design solutions that run off the SAP BW platform. This involves taking requirements from various inputs, and translating those into technical design documents. There is also an expectation that the BW FA will develop solutions where capacity allows.
Creation of technical specs
Quality Control / Peer review of solutions developed
Proactive solution design for SAP BW system, not only responding to business requests
Development of BW content
Development of HANA content
Development and implementation of high volume batch and/or real time data loads.
Integration to various systems, both SAP and non-SAP
Service Delivery:
Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including:
Troubleshoot data and system related issues
Identify problems and propose changes
Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
Design & implement changes to existing systems
Design & implement new solutions
Talent Development:
Coach and mentor junior staff.
Qualifications 3yr Diploma/Degree or equivalent
Relevant SAP BW / HANA certification (advantageous)
Experience
Snr Functional Analyst:
5+ years experience:
Business Analysis – Desirable
Data Analysis – Essential
Business Intelligence Development – Essential
Retail – Desirable
Skills:
Essential 5+ years:
Advanced Excel Skills
Ability to extract data from relational databases and other data sources for analysis purposes.
Ability to analyse data and present findings in an efficient and accurate manner to all levels of the organisation
Knowledge and Skills
Snr Functional Analyst (III):
Essential -5+ years:
SAP BW Data Modelling, SAP Hana, Business/Systems analysis and Data Analysis
Essential – 3-5 years experience:
Business Intelligence / Decision Support, Data Warehousing, OLAP, ETL and integration
Desirable:
SAP Business Objects, Abap knowledge, data exploitation, SAP Buss Objects and Tabluea
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- BW
- Functional