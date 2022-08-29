Senior Business Analyst at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Qualifications
- NQF Level 6: B Degree
- An appropriate university degree or MBA
- Business analysis qualification/s
Experience Knowledge and Skills
- 10 years’ total work experience of which 3 or more should be in banking and 5 years’ as a Business Analyst.
- Knowledge & understanding of Project principles, practices, disciplines
- Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques (modelling) and use of software
- Demonstrable knowledge and experience of the contents of the Business Analysis Book of Knowledge (BABOK) or similar best practice methodology
- Previous direct involvement in business-change projects would be advantageous
- Stakeholder Management
- Information technology literacy
- Knowledge of banking products, services and policies
- Process re-engineering and modelling skills
- Understanding of techniques of business requirements’ gathering
- Problem solving and analysis skills
- Interviewing and listening skills
- Report Writing skills
- Command of eliciting business requirements and producing relevant outputs thereof
- Understanding of project management
- Innovative problem solving – ability to challenge the status quo and drive beneficial change
- Knowledge of MS Office Suite
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- Process Modelling
- As-is process
- To-be process
- Workflow Analysis
- BPMN
- Process reengineering
- CBAP
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree