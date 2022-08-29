Senior Business Analyst at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Aug 29, 2022

Qualifications

  • NQF Level 6: B Degree
  • An appropriate university degree or MBA
  • Business analysis qualification/s

Experience Knowledge and Skills

  • 10 years’ total work experience of which 3 or more should be in banking and 5 years’ as a Business Analyst.
  • Knowledge & understanding of Project principles, practices, disciplines
  • Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques (modelling) and use of software
  • Demonstrable knowledge and experience of the contents of the Business Analysis Book of Knowledge (BABOK) or similar best practice methodology
  • Previous direct involvement in business-change projects would be advantageous
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Information technology literacy
  • Knowledge of banking products, services and policies
  • Process re-engineering and modelling skills
  • Understanding of techniques of business requirements’ gathering
  • Problem solving and analysis skills
  • Interviewing and listening skills
  • Report Writing skills
  • Command of eliciting business requirements and producing relevant outputs thereof
  • Understanding of project management
  • Innovative problem solving – ability to challenge the status quo and drive beneficial change
  • Knowledge of MS Office Suite

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Business analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • Process Modelling
  • As-is process
  • To-be process
  • Workflow Analysis
  • BPMN
  • Process reengineering
  • CBAP
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

