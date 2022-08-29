Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 29, 2022

A vacancy exists for a Senior Software Engineer in our client’s IT Department.

Main purpose of the role:

To design, develop and implement IT solutions including back-end services and database structures while leading a .Net development team.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Designing and building modular and scalable solutions that are optimised for re-use
  • Development of changes, fixes, integrations and new systems that will run efficiently and securely
  • Identify, prioritize and execute tasks in the software development life cycle
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting
  • Review and debug code
  • Providing consulting services to the business, team members and project teams to ensure optimal solutions that comply with WCBS solution principles and standards
  • Leading, guiding and coaching the development team
  • Ensure software is up-to-date with latest technologies

Minimum requirements and experience:

  • Minimum 7 years development experience
  • Proven C#.Net Core experience
  • Proven Angular Experience
  • MS-SQL experience
  • ‘NoSQL’ experience would be advantageous
  • Mobile development and Web Services experience would be advantageous
  • Valid Code EB driver’s license without endorsements is essential
  • National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science

Competencies / behavioral dimensions:

  • Self-disciplined and self-motivated
  • Ability to multitask and prioritise
  • Must be able to work independently and perform under pressure
  • Excellent organizational and leadership skill
  • Customer Service ethic and excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • .net core
  • angular
  • sql

Learn more/Apply for this position