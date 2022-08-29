Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A vacancy exists for a Senior Software Engineer in our client’s IT Department.
Main purpose of the role:
To design, develop and implement IT solutions including back-end services and database structures while leading a .Net development team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Designing and building modular and scalable solutions that are optimised for re-use
- Development of changes, fixes, integrations and new systems that will run efficiently and securely
- Identify, prioritize and execute tasks in the software development life cycle
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting
- Review and debug code
- Providing consulting services to the business, team members and project teams to ensure optimal solutions that comply with WCBS solution principles and standards
- Leading, guiding and coaching the development team
- Ensure software is up-to-date with latest technologies
Minimum requirements and experience:
- Minimum 7 years development experience
- Proven C#.Net Core experience
- Proven Angular Experience
- MS-SQL experience
- ‘NoSQL’ experience would be advantageous
- Mobile development and Web Services experience would be advantageous
- Valid Code EB driver’s license without endorsements is essential
- National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science
Competencies / behavioral dimensions:
- Self-disciplined and self-motivated
- Ability to multitask and prioritise
- Must be able to work independently and perform under pressure
- Excellent organizational and leadership skill
- Customer Service ethic and excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- .net core
- angular
- sql