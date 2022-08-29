Senior System Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:
To advance the maturity of systems and products through applying systems engineering leadership and recognised engineering competence and skills across multiple domains, teams and on multiple projects.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for sub-systems and systems with high criticality
- Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements
- Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the system under development, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines
- Lead teams in the planning and execution of assembly, integration and verification of complex systems, both in the laboratory and in the field
- Provide “field engineering” services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification
- Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering
- Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes
- Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility
- Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and SARAO through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking
Minimum Qualification:
- Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7
Minimum Experience:
- 5-9 years
- B
- Eng/B
- Sc (Eng) with 9+ years; ORM
- Eng with 7+ years; ORPhD/D
- Eng with 5+ years
Experience:
- Advanced applied Systems Engineering across the complete lifecycle of a system or product, at all levels of the systems hierarchy
- Integration, test and verification of complex systems
- Baseline establishment and management
- Engineering Change control
- Hi-tech product development
- Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e
- g
- CORE)Development of systems engineering processes and procedures
- Coaching and mentoring
Knowledge:
- Acknowledged in-depth knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques
- Configuration management and configuration management systems
- Systems Engineering Standards, e
- g
- ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, ISO/IEC/IEEE 26702, ANSI/EIA-632,Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)
- Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations
Additional Notes:
Ability to:
- Operate independently or lead teams to deliver systems engineering, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy, including the enterprise or organisational aspects, including systems of systems
- Engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability
- Engineering tasks and analysis without supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job
- Simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple projects
- Lead the development and implementation of engineering processes
- Advanced interpersonal skills in order to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering

Skilled in:
- Strategic Thinking
- All aspects as listed under required experience

The Senior Systems Engineer will operate within a matrix engineering organization and thus be deployed between various projects and teams with different specific roles as dictated by the current organizational needs.

Professional accreditation will be an advantage.

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities
Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.
Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.
The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.
Desired Skills:
- Skilled in applied field of position
- Knowledge to be relevant
- Responsible in performing duties
About The Employer:
The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.
The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.