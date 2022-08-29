Senior Systems Analyst at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The main purpose of the job is to perform signal-level modelling, design and testing of systems and algorithms that comprise the signal path in radio telescopes. This covers analysing how each subsystem / algorithm along the signal path, from antenna to data product, modifies the signal and its quality, including analysing external influences upon the signal path, whether intended (e.g. online calibration) or unintended (e.g. fibre phase instability, pointing errors), etc.

Key Responsibilities:

Deliver quality analysis, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy, including the enterprise or organisational aspects, covering systems of systems aspectsSupporting the systems and commissioning engineers through providing analysis of architectures and solutions with vague or abstract specifications

Assisting the telescope systems engineers in tailoring the SARAO Systems Engineering Processes appropriately through preparing the signal path analysis components of the verification and validation plans

Advancing the maturity of systems and products through inputs based on recognised signal chain systems analysis competence and skills

Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts

Contributing to strategic leadership of SARAO and its Programmes through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking

Advancing SARAO’s organisational maturity through the development and implementation of analysis processes within the systems analysis and broader SARAO Systems Engineering and Business Process Environment

Mentor or coach up to 5 analysts in the field of system performance analysis and specifically signal analysis

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-9 years

B

Eng/B

Sc (Eng) with 9+ years; ORM

Eng with 7+ years; ORPhD/D

Eng with 5+ years

Experience:

Recognised expertise in radio astronomy and/or radar signal processing and analysis domain

Radio astronomy principles and instrumentation

Analysing the performance of complex signal-based systems in the radio astronomy domain

Processing data from signal-based systems

Demonstrated experience in the utilisation of systems analysis tools

Producing outputs and results that are usable directly for systems engineering and project management decisions

Knowledge:

In-depth domain knowledge of:o Signal processing techniques (analogue and digital) in Radio Astronomy

o Systems engineering life-cycle processes with particular focus on the analysis of emergent properties

o Technology areas in signal-based systems (RF, EM, analogue and digital electronics, etc

)o Systems and engineering analysis, technology and/or software based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems analysis methods, procedures, tools and techniques

Additional Notes:

The applicant should have the following skills/abilities/competencies:Operate independently or as a task leader when required, to deliver systems signal chain analysis, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy, including complex systems dynamics behaviour for signal chains within systems of systems. Work within multi-disciplined and multi-cultural teams and stakeholders, to form an effective interface between science and engineering [URL Removed] systems analysis across multiple domains on multiple products, subsystems and systems to multiple [URL Removed] of signal processing tools and software in processing signal data from analogue and digital signal-based [URL Removed] in computer software programming languages (Python, etc.)Using advanced interpersonal skills in order to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments. Developing and applying innovative analysis methods, techniques and tools to improve the analysis capabilities of the [URL Removed] to organise complex problems in such a way to define a plan of action and to allocate tasks Communicate expertly and confidently both verbally and written in order to gather information, task team members and present [URL Removed] and mentoringWork and successfully deliver under [URL Removed] Senior System Analyst will operate within a matrix engineering organisation and will be deployed to multiple telescope or system projects and teams with different specific roles as dictated by the current organizational [URL Removed] NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

