Siya Kolisi teams up with Luno

Crypto investment app Luno has teamed up with Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi to launch an educational campaign that encourages South Africans to think long-term when it comes to crypto investing.

The two-year educational campaign kicked off with Kolisi’s appearance in a television commercial, which was aired for the first time during the Springboks’ Rugby Championship match against Australia in Adelaide on 27 August.

“Like many South Africans I am new to crypto investment so I had to do some research before deciding to partner with Luno,” Kolisi comments. “I love that Luno focuses on providing education for new crypto investors like me so we can make better, long term financial decisions. I have always believed that with the right team behind you, you can focus on the long game.”

Marius Reitz, Luno’s GM for Africa, says: “Our mission is to put the power of crypto in everyone’s hands, and the Luno app is deliberately designed to make it simple for you to buy and store crypto, not just crypto traders. People think buying crypto is speculating, but Luno has always believed that it should be about investing in its long term potential to improve the world’s financial system.”

Vanina Schick, vice-president of marketing at Luno, says that Luno jumped at the chance to work with the rugby icon.

“Kolisi tells us that life and career can be a journey of ups and downs but it’s the long game that really matters. This is something that we can all relate to, especially when you apply it to investing. The crypto market, which is still in its early years, sees a lot of ups and downs, but as Siya reminds us, what really matters is what you do over time,” she says.

Reitz says there have been several extreme highs and lows in crypto since its inception. “When you zoom out, the ups and downs do not change the fundamental potential of crypto to improve the world’s financial system, which is what its long term value is based on. The long game in crypto means holding, rather than trading. Investors can deal with short-term price changes when they look at the big picture and see that we are still at the early stages of a new financial system.”