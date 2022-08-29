Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client in Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha seeks a Software Developer to join their team.
Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required:
- Own Transportation + License
- 1-3 Years working experience
- No Criminal Record
- Clean Credit History
- Grade 12/Matric
- Net Framework
- BSc or equivalent Degree
- ASP.NET Webforms
- VB.Net Framework
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Git Source Control
- Bitbucket
- Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
- Web fundamentals like HTML, CSS
- JavaScript/Jquery
- Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
- API design and development
- RESTful Services
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
- Investigating issues and requests received from Clients regarding the company’s products and services.
- Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
- Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
- Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
- Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
- Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
- Analyzing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.
If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.