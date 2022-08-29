SQL BI Developer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is looking for a SQL BI Developer.

As a SQL BI Developer, you’ll be working with the Business Intelligence team to design and build new reports, dashboards and analytical tools. Collaborate with the Product Development team on their projects, including defining requirements and designing interfaces for existing applications. You should have at least 5 years of experience in software development. Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services is required but not essential as it can be learnt during your internship programme.

Requirements

Be familiar with development best practices and be able to troubleshoot technical and performance issues

Review technical specifications drawn up by other developers in the team

Be comfortable with SQL Server stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS and TFS

Understand data modelling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem

Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations a

Design and develop data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and reports, sourcing data, mainly from various sources including Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses

Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies

Re-engineer and optimize existing data sourcing routines

Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed is accurate and reliable Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into technical specifications

Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Minimum 5 years’ related experience

Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts Qualification and experience

Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

TFS

Learn more/Apply for this position