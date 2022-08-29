Systems Analyst

Aug 29, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Understanding of requirements specifications
  • Assistance with functional specifications as required
  • Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping
  • Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realization Documentation and Logical Data Model
  • Analyze non-functional requirements
  • Input into Quality Management Plan
  • Assist with quality reviews
  • Assist with design process
  • Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports
  • Assist with draft of iteration plan – scoping and estimation
  • Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks / issues and give input to risk mitigation plan

Qualifications and experience

  • Grade 12
  • Any tertiary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML and OO A&D methodology will be a very strong advantage
  • 3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design
  • At least 5 years IT experience
  • Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
  • Sound understanding of web technology landscape
  • Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organization
  • Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
  • Knowledge of the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable
  • Domain driven design

Competencies

  • Strong analytical and numerical ability
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
  • Team Player

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • UML
  • Systems Design
  • OO
  • A&D Methodology

