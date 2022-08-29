Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Understanding of requirements specifications
- Assistance with functional specifications as required
- Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping
- Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realization Documentation and Logical Data Model
- Analyze non-functional requirements
- Input into Quality Management Plan
- Assist with quality reviews
- Assist with design process
- Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports
- Assist with draft of iteration plan – scoping and estimation
- Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks / issues and give input to risk mitigation plan
Qualifications and experience
- Grade 12
- Any tertiary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML and OO A&D methodology will be a very strong advantage
- 3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design
- At least 5 years IT experience
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
- Sound understanding of web technology landscape
- Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organization
- Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
- Knowledge of the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable
- Domain driven design
Competencies
- Strong analytical and numerical ability
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
- Team Player
Desired Skills:
- UML
- Systems Design
- OO
- A&D Methodology