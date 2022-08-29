Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Understanding of requirements specifications

Assistance with functional specifications as required

Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping

Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realization Documentation and Logical Data Model

Analyze non-functional requirements

Input into Quality Management Plan

Assist with quality reviews

Assist with design process

Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports

Assist with draft of iteration plan – scoping and estimation

Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks / issues and give input to risk mitigation plan

Qualifications and experience

Grade 12

Any tertiary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML and OO A&D methodology will be a very strong advantage

3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design

At least 5 years IT experience

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

Sound understanding of web technology landscape

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organization

Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns

Knowledge of the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable

Domain driven design

Competencies

Strong analytical and numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Team Player

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

UML

Systems Design

OO

A&D Methodology

