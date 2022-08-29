Test Analyst

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:

The primary function of the Test Analyst is to:

Preparation and execution of Test Plans

Testing of software aligned with company guidelines and standards

UAT / Functional Testing to ensure that the delivered outputs align to the client requirements

The Test Analyst actively uses the software that he/she is testing, using every function and tool,

searching for results regarding performance, reliability, bugs and any other failures

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Grade 12

ISTQB Foundation Certification in Software Testing

IT Qualification relevant tertiary degree or diploma will be an advantage

Previous experience with software testing specifically with UAT and Functional testing

Experience with quality assurance processes and modern testing methodologies within a software development environment

Experience with Defect-tracking tools and Database Concepts.

Experience within Insurance / InsurTech or Financial Services / FinTech will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

UAT

Functional Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position