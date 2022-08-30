AMD launches Zen 4 to drive Ryzen performance

AMD has launched its new Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processor lineup powered by the new Zen 4 architecture, ushering in the next era of high performance for gamers, enthusiasts, and content creators.

Featuring up to 16 cores, 32 threads and built on an optimised, high-performance, TSMC 5nm process node, the Ryzen 7000 Series processors deliver dominant performance and leadership energy efficiency.

Compared to the previous generation, AMD Ryzen 7950X processor enables single-core performance improvement of up to +29%2, up to 45% more compute for content creators in POV Ray, up to 15% faster gaming performance in select titles, and up to 27% better performance-per-watt.

AMD’s most expansive desktop platform to date, the new Socket AM5 platform is designed for longevity with support through 2025.

“The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series brings leadership gaming performance, extraordinary power for content creation, and advanced scalability with the new AMD Socket AM5,” says Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice-president and GM: client business unit at AMD. “With the next generation Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors, we are proud to uphold our promise of leadership and continuous innovation, delivering the ultimate PC experience for gamers and creators alike.”

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series once again delivers a double-digit IPC uplift over Zen 3. A high-performance x86 5nm CPU, the Ryzen 7000 Series ushers in the remarkable speed of Zen 4 architecture, advancing gaming and content creation performance leadership to new levels.

At the top of the stack, the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor offers up to 57% better content creation performance in V-Ray Render compared to the competition. Meanwhile, even the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor offers an average of 5% faster gaming performance across select titles than the competitor’s flagship gaming processor.

In addition, the AMD Ryzen 7950X processor is up to 47% more energy efficient than the competition.

Beyond the core, the Ryzen 7000 Series Processors feature an all-new 6nm I/O die, which enables hardware-accelerated video encode/decode9, light-duty graphics work and multi-display support.

Across the CPU, a host of new power management technologies leveraged from AMD’s ultra-efficient mobile processors allow Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors to run more efficiently than before.

AMD Socket AM5 updates

With the introduction of the Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors, AMD also unveiled the new Socket AM5 platform, offering cutting-edge connectivity features like dual-channel DDR5 memory. The AM5 platform also includes up to 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes, making it AMD’s most expansive desktop platform to date.

Support for new and evolving technologies like PCIe(r) Gen 5 and DDR5 memory empowers users to grow with their Socket AM5 solution, which AMD will support with platform longevity through 2025 and beyond.

The new Socket AM5 motherboard family features four new chipsets, giving users the power and flexibility to choose the features they want.