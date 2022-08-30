BI and SQL Specialist at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Aug 30, 2022

  • Required:
  • SQL server 2014 and above relational database development
  • Stored procedures, Functions, triggers
  • SSIS and SQL queries
  • SSAS Development and maintenance
  • Developing SSRS reports
  • Writing more complex SQL queries for specialized requirements on current and new projects
  • Ensure that data sources cater for demands of ad hoc extracts
  • Operations and maintenance of standard, routine queries
  • Operate, maintain, enhance and optimize queries and systems
  • Ensure correct preparation of data for all operations

Desired Skills:

  • BI Business Analysis
  • SQL Database design and architecture
  • Microsoft Reporting Services SSRS –
  • Microsoft Integration Services SSIS –
  • Knowledge of OLAP cubes SSAS
  • Power BI –
  • C# –
  • MySQL –
  • MongoDB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

