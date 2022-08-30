Content Developer – ADDIE – Gauteng Johannesburg

Salary market related to experience

Hybrid Role

Key purpose

The vacancy is for an Instructional Designer with experience creating NEW and INNOVATIVE learning curriculum for a specialised division within the Financial Services industry. (Preferred employer)

The role requires the Instructional Designer to Analysis, Design, Develop, implement (Pilots, Testing) and Evaluate (ADDIE) NEW learning interventions and NEW learning curriculums and associated learning material.

Essential Requirements for consideration

Min two years working experience as an Instructional Designer using the ADDIE Model

Project Management experience -ASANA preferred

Working in a fast-paced environment and on multiple learning projects simultaneously is essential

End to end instructional design experience NOT upgrades or additions to existing material

Advantageous

Education & training qualification (ETDP), specifically Design and Development.

Banking Industry experience

Responsibilities include:

Develop facilitator-led and digital training material following the ADDIE methodology from start to finish.

Consult with stakeholders across business areas and gather information in relation to key needs and requirements.

Develop comprehensive curriculums to cater for the needs of specific areas.

Develop storyboards ONLY (PowerPoint) to be handed over to the Multimedia Design team who will use the Storyboards to create digital training material ie: online courses, videos, podcasts, infographics, and animations. NB! The Instructional Designer will not be required to use Storyline or any other multimedia or animation tools.

Design and develop training material and assessments based on technical product information and specifications for facilitator-led training workshops and induction programmes, in line with the curriculum to ensure that learning and business outcomes are matched. Consult with business areas to agree on reasonable and achievable deadlines.

Maintain material and ensure best practice guidelines are followed across the areas.

Monitor effectiveness of training to ensure optimal learning and development.

Competencies

Creative and innovative

Very good command of the English language

Demonstrate strong instructional writing skills

Attention to detail

Good project management skills

Communicate effectively with diverse personalities

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Coping with pressure and setbacks

Adapting and responding to change

Relating and networking

Applying expertise and technology

Show an interest in the current economic climate and keeps up to date with daily market trends related to the banking industry

Good report writing skills

If you have not received any feedback from us within 5 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

By sending your CV along with other additional documents you give consent to HWR to process and retain your personal information for the current opportunity as well as for future opportunities

Desired Skills:

E-Learning

Learning and Development

Product Training

Project Management

Stakeholder Management

Technical Training

Training And Development

ADDIE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

