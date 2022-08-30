eCommerce Analyst I- Analytics Implementation Specialist – App at Datonomy Solutions

Responsible for ensuring eCommerce data and analytics are set up to drive insights to inform on performance for eCommerce platforms as well as to enable decisions on improvements in digital marketing campaigns, Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO) and product performance.

Key Responsibilites:

Develop scalable solutions to streamline, curate and manage various datasets that power the measurement and analysis of eCommerce KPIs and market trends. Work closely with eCommerce teams to support the development of advanced eCommerce data and analytics capabilities. Produce and deliver timeous and accurate corporate and BU management information reports, including but not limited to Online Scorecard, Omni-channel Scorecard, BU specific reports, digital analytics, campaign reports, WW app dashboard and analysis. Use report building tools to create standard reports and dashboards in support of the Omni-channel strategy. Manage, maintain and improve Omni-channel reporting databases, including dimensions, measures and calculations. Identify new measures and reports based on Omni-channel strategy and performance improvement opportunities. Assist in maintaining proper setup and usage of Google Analytics (and other analytics tools like Firebase) on the app, website and mobile/social platforms. Provide insights into traffic driven by internal and external campaigns’ effect on the app, website and other commerce platforms. Perform analysis of internal search effectiveness and conversion; provide recommendations for changes to drive revenue. Provide insights into external search engine optimization and analysis. Provide frequent recommendations on how to maximize revenue from the WW website and app via product positioning, design elements and UX. Service ad-hoc requests for information from stakeholders, including external surveys, within the required timeframe and specification. Management and maintenance of existing reports/dashboards. Participate in Omni-channel projects to identify new measures and to implement measures based on project requirements. Educate key stakeholders on the on the relevance of Omni-channel management information. Implement and manage performance driven campaigns across all needed digital channels such as Search, Social, Programmatic, Display and Mobile to deliver on KPIs across business units. Ensure applicable digital campaigns include retargeting segment pixels, post click conversion pixels, and post view conversion pixels, UTM Tracking codes with standard naming conventions. Participate in in-house training programs as well as attend, as necessary, seminars, conferences, and workshops. Research and compile competitive data. Assist in analysis of research to develop strategies and tactics. Respond to competitive requests, and have an action plan for tactical opportunities.



Key Competencies:

Minimum Bachelor’s degree in a quantitative field such as Computer Science, Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Finance or related field.

Relevant and recent experience in a data analyst and/or data science role, ideally within an eCommerce company or function.

Passion for all types of data analytics: descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive. Comfortable working with structured, semi-structured and unstructured data.

Experience working with & deploying modern data management and analytics solutions, such as ETL tools, advanced data processing and visualization. Tools include Google Analytics 360 (and older versions), Firebase, Data Studio, Tableau (including Prep), Qlik, etc.

Experience in setting up an eCommerce environment for analytics.

Experience with Google Tag Manager and Google Marketing Platform (GMP) tools.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in managing Google AdWords and Facebook Advertising and Programmatic Display.

Familiarity with online advertising concepts such as Programmatic, Dynamic, RTB, banners, emailers, SEM, SEO, PPC, Mobile advertising, social media and other media opportunities.

Google Certification in Analytics.

Advanced Excel (with experience and using graphs, pivots, macros) and PowerPoint experience.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Advanced Excel), Google Analytics, DoubleClick, Adwords, Facebook Business Manager and Twitter Ads.

AWS experience.

Able to develop and produce Omni-channel management information.

Able to explain metrics and models to Key Stakeholders.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Sound business acumen.

A strong customer service focus.

Behavioural:

Passion for the brand and for customers – with the ability to change views and influence decisions and behavior.

Connecting people – building relationships with stakeholders and working well within a team.

Personal effectiveness – the ability to work under pressure and to work independently.

Excellent Planning and Organising skills.

Leading Transformation – is able to create new and imaginative approaches to work.

Desired Skills:

eCommerce

Analyst

I

