Formula 1 experience beckons for Westcon-Comstor NetApp partners

Westcon-Comstor Africa has launched an exclusive incentive where the top three NetApp partners in Africa will each win a Formula 1 package for two to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place on 20 November 2022 at the Yas Marina circuit.

Running until 28 October, the Westcon-Comstor NetApp incentive will see partners receive points when they meet specific metrics such as customer booking value, cloud products booked, and specialisations achieved. The points will be used for entries with all NetApp products forming part of this exciting incentive.

“As a partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team, NetApp understands the pressures of this high-intensity environment and the demanding data analysis requirements where every millisecond gained can make a massive difference. Its technology has been instrumental in helping the team unlock the best of the cloud to gain speed on and off the track,” says David Odayar, business unit manager security at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

The 2022 NetApp reseller incentive celebrates the Westcon-Comstor partner who was able to increase its overall NetApp spend over the duration of the incentive period and above the minimum qualifying revenue target. The distributor will embark on extensive communication throughout the campaign to ensure partners are kept up to date with the leaderboard and know where they stand from a point perspective.

“Just like the hotly-contested F1 Constructor Standings, we anticipate that the NetApp incentive will push our partners to excel even more in their quest to gain dominance over their competitors. With Yas Marina being the final race of the 2022 season, being able to attend this Grand Prix is an incredible prize to win. And with flights, accommodation, visa fees, and grandstand tickets are all taken care of, it will be a weekend to remember for our top NetApp partners from across the continent,” concludes Odayar.