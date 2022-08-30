Full Stack Java Developer L2 – Western Cape

Aug 30, 2022

A dynamic and Agile team are looking for your skill to work in the online casino and lottery industry. Your wide variety of skills i
In a variety of technologies are key. Experience in backend financial applications – WE WANT TO SPEAK TO YOU ! This is a remote / hybrid role

Job description
· Develop defect-free code.
· Function within an agile team.
· Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
· Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
· Deliver on sprint commitments.
· Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
· Report accurately on progress both within the systems
· Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
· Knowledge sharing
· Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
· Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Java, TypeScript, SQL
    • A Full understanding of TDD, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code.

    • Solid understanding of debugging and inferring information from source code

    • Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases including creating schemas, tables, indexes, and procedures

    • Experience with working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers

    • Experience with working between distributed teams and virtual domains

    • Bonus: Experience with working in Flyway

  • VueJS Single Page Applications
    • VueJS 2 or VueJS 3

  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot

Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast

  • GIT fundamentals include branch management and merge requests

  • RESTful API communications
    • Bonus: Postman experience and Automated testing framework experience

  • An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

  • GitCI and other CI/CD tools

  • Kibana

  • Grafana

  • NodeJS

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • flexi hours. Remote / hybrid working
  • annual bonus

