Full Stack Java Developer L2 – Western Cape

A dynamic and Agile team are looking for your skill to work in the online casino and lottery industry. Your wide variety of skills i

In a variety of technologies are key. Experience in backend financial applications – WE WANT TO SPEAK TO YOU ! This is a remote / hybrid role

Job description

· Develop defect-free code.

· Function within an agile team.

· Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.

· Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

· Deliver on sprint commitments.

· Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.

· Report accurately on progress both within the systems

· Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.

· Knowledge sharing

· Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.

· Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

Minimum Requirements:

Java, TypeScript, SQL A Full understanding of TDD, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code. Solid understanding of debugging and inferring information from source code Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases including creating schemas, tables, indexes, and procedures Experience with working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers Experience with working between distributed teams and virtual domains Bonus: Experience with working in Flyway

VueJS Single Page Applications VueJS 2 or VueJS 3

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast

GIT fundamentals include branch management and merge requests

RESTful API communications Bonus: Postman experience and Automated testing framework experience

An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

GitCI and other CI/CD tools

Kibana

Grafana

NodeJS

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Java

Typescript

SQL

Microservices

Hybrid

Remote

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

flexi hours. Remote / hybrid working

annual bonus

