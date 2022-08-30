Full Stack Java Developer L2

A dynamic and Agile team are looking for your skill to work in the online casino and lottery industry. Your wide variety of skills i
In a variety of technologies are key. Experience in backend financial applications – WE WANT TO SPEAK TO YOU ! This is a remote / hybrid role
Job description
· Develop defect-free code.
· Function within an agile team.
· Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
· Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
· Deliver on sprint commitments.
· Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
· Report accurately on progress both within the systems
· Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
· Knowledge sharing
· Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
· Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.
Minimum Requirements:
- Java, TypeScript, SQL
- A Full understanding of TDD, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code.
- Solid understanding of debugging and inferring information from source code
- Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases including creating schemas, tables, indexes, and procedures
- Experience with working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers
- Experience with working between distributed teams and virtual domains
- Bonus: Experience with working in Flyway
- VueJS Single Page Applications
- VueJS 2 or VueJS 3
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast
- GIT fundamentals include branch management and merge requests
- RESTful API communications
- Bonus: Postman experience and Automated testing framework experience
- An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s
Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:
- GitCI and other CI/CD tools
- Kibana
- Grafana
- NodeJS
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [contact details] or call [contact details];
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- flexi hours. Remote / hybrid working
- annual bonus