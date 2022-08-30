PLEASE NOTE: This is a fulltime in-office job with 1 day work-at-home, and only open to South African citizens. You will need to have a valid South African passport as international travel will be required 2 – 4 times a year.
Salary: R20 – 30 000 CTC
Benefits: Medical aid, pension, quarterly performance bonus, laptop, 1 day work-at-home.
My client, a company specialising in integrated business process automation, is looking for a Fullstack .Net Developer to join their busy team. We are looking for someone who can hit the ground running, but you will be trained in their processes and systems so as to be productive as soon as possible.
Flat structured, flexible, collaborative, delivery-focused, young, fun, dynamic, great sense of humour, work hard, play hard, respectful of family life. The team often eat lunch together and get together for drinks on a Friday after work.
You will work on various projects, so won’t be bored, and there will be international travel to work at client sites. You must have a valid South African passport.
Job details
- Perm or contract: Permanent
- Full-time or part-time: Full-time
- Travel: Travelling abroad will be required for some clients
- Evening/Weekend work: It is required to be available for production deployments over weekends
Key skills and experience required
- Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
- 3+ Years’ Experience in software development and IT Sector
- Languages and Frameworks: C#, ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, MVC, Webservices, API’s, SQL Server, Angular, JavaScript, IIS, XML, JSON
- Source control: GIT, TFS
- Agile development methodologies
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET
- ASP.Net Core
- MVC
- Webservices
- API’s
- MS SQL Server
- Angular
- Javascript
- IIS
- XML
- JSON
- GIT
- TFS
- Agile
- C# Web Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Pension
- Quarterly performance bonus
- Laptop