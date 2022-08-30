Fullstack .Net Developer – Gauteng Rivonia

PLEASE NOTE: This is a fulltime in-office job with 1 day work-at-home, and only open to South African citizens. You will need to have a valid South African passport as international travel will be required 2 – 4 times a year.

Salary: R20 – 30 000 CTC

Benefits: Medical aid, pension, quarterly performance bonus, laptop, 1 day work-at-home.

My client, a company specialising in integrated business process automation, is looking for a Fullstack .Net Developer to join their busy team. We are looking for someone who can hit the ground running, but you will be trained in their processes and systems so as to be productive as soon as possible.

Flat structured, flexible, collaborative, delivery-focused, young, fun, dynamic, great sense of humour, work hard, play hard, respectful of family life. The team often eat lunch together and get together for drinks on a Friday after work.

You will work on various projects, so won’t be bored, and there will be international travel to work at client sites. You must have a valid South African passport.

Job details

Perm or contract: Permanent

Full-time or part-time: Full-time

Travel: Travelling abroad will be required for some clients

Evening/Weekend work: It is required to be available for production deployments over weekends

Key skills and experience required

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

3+ Years’ Experience in software development and IT Sector

Languages and Frameworks: C#, ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, MVC, Webservices, API’s, SQL Server, Angular, JavaScript, IIS, XML, JSON

Source control: GIT, TFS

Agile development methodologies

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

ASP.Net Core

MVC

Webservices

API’s

MS SQL Server

Angular

Javascript

IIS

XML

JSON

GIT

TFS

Agile

C# Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension

Quarterly performance bonus

Laptop

