Infrastructure Architect (Generalist with strong Cloud skills) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:
To lead and manage the IT Infrastructure Architecture Team in developing a Group IT Infrastructure Architecture aligned to business strategy and technology direction, mapping solutions across all divisions and systems, validating proposed new systems and changes, developing architectural frameworks and policies and facilitating project prioritization. To identify new and emerging relevant technologies, methodologies and products and to evaluate their potential value to the company.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.
- 15 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 5 years’ experience in a lead design role in large projects is desired
- Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management
- Architecture Certifications
- Computing technology certifications
Requirements
- 5 years strategic planning of critical Infrastructure in
- Developing a multi-year technology strategy for IT technology types to ensure ROI and improve efficiency – updated annually
- Designing and ratifying solutions from service providers to ensure the assets are relevant for 5-8 years.
- 1 year tactical planning and execution against operational plans
- Ongoing alignment to Enterprise Architecture and business strategy
- Set Infrastructure standards for the group and act as the technical authority for Infrastructure investments
- Understand how to implement complex technology solutions into a highly integrated and interdependent technology landscape
- Ability to accurately appreciate the implications of technology changes to operating costs and business continuity
- Need to understand when a trend or system is progressing or declining
- Need to understand business and technical capabilities and interdependencies at a very detailed level
Core Competencies:
- Knowledge/experience in IT Infrastructure operations
- Ability to work closely with other internal teams, both in IT and the businesses
- Strong analytical thinking with the ability to solve complex technical problems
- Ability to provide responsive customer service through effective communication and coordination
- Ability to plan and prioritize tasks
- Network internally and externally
- Ability to lead teams and drive consensus on critical decision areas
Desired Skills:
- Strong cloud skills
- strategic planning of critical Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure operations