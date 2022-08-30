Intermediate/Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for a Front-End Developer with Strong Angular experience. Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Key Requirements
- 4+ years’ experience
- BSc / BTech
- Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript
- Extensive experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue)
- Typescript (preferred) and/or JavaScript
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Angular
- React
- Vue