Intermediate/Senior Mobile Developer – Western Cape

Aug 30, 2022

Is building mobile experiences your passion? My client is building a worldwide platform you need you to help them succeed. A fully remote role for IOS / Swift Developers.

Requirements

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience within a mobile application environment

  • Mobile Application Development for iOS

  • Experience in Swift

  • A relevant University or related Computer Science degree/diploma

  • A valid SA ID number

Advantageous

  • Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc)

  • Android experience

  • High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

  • Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

  • Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • IOS
  • Android
  • Swift
  • Remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Bonuses
  • no overtime
  • Group life and much much more

