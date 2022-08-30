Intermediate/Senior Mobile Developer – Western Cape

Is building mobile experiences your passion? My client is building a worldwide platform you need you to help them succeed. A fully remote role for IOS / Swift Developers.

Requirements

Minimum 5 years’ experience within a mobile application environment

Mobile Application Development for iOS

Experience in Swift

A relevant University or related Computer Science degree/diploma

A valid SA ID number

Advantageous

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc)

Android experience

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IOS

Android

Swift

Remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonuses

no overtime

Group life and much much more

