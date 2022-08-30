IT Technical Support – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Functional Requirements

Provide ongoing technical support and maintenance of production and development systems and software products (both remote and onsite) and for configured services running on various platforms (operating within a defined operating model and processes)

Provide hardware/software support and implement technology at the operating system-level across all server and network areas, and for particular software solutions/vendors/brands.

Work includes L1 and L2/ basic and intermediate level troubleshooting

Demonstrated technical understanding of a broad range IT infrastructure environments

Strong understanding of effective customer service

Relevant technical knowledge of Windows 10 and Microsoft Office suite of products

Ability to troubleshoot and resolve desktop hardware faults

Build new laptop and have sufficient knowledge on the imaging process

Mobile support: iOS and Android

Basic printer support

Desired Skills:

iOS Support

Android Support

About The Employer:

International consulting company is looking for a dynamic team player to join their team .This innovative and tech driven company are leaders in consulting and software. The company offers development opportunities for the right candidate. Don’t delay apply now!

Learn more/Apply for this position