Java Developer R2 – Western Cape

Aug 30, 2022

A day in your new life includes : developing, deploying and monitoring new and existing micro-services within the various platforms or within the platforms of customers. An amazing opportunity for both Intermediate and Senior Java Developers who seek challenge and growth and remote working !

Key responsibilities

  • Develop defect free code.

  • Function within an agile team.

  • Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.

  • Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

  • Deliver on sprint commitments.

  • Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.

  • Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.

  • Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.

  • Share knowledge with team members.

  • Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.

  • Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

Key skills/experience:

  • Java Development within a production environment ( 4 – 8 years )

  • Unit Testing / TDD

  • Spring Framework / Spring Boot

  • GIT

  • Rest Web Services

  • JPA / Hibernate

  • Database Design and Performance

  • Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Nice to haves but not crucial :

  • MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo

  • Kubernetes

  • Hazelcast

  • J2EE Web Development

  • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

  • PHP (WordPress Modules)

  • Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs

  • HTML5 Module and Themes

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • TDD
  • GIT
  • JPA
  • Hybrid
  • Remote

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Bonus and flexi hours

Learn more/Apply for this position