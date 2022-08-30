K2 developer – Gauteng

Aug 30, 2022

The Role: Our client is looking for a K2 Developer to join their team.

Skills and Experience: Required Skills:

  • SQL Scripting
  • K2 Service Broker Development
  • Smart form Development and Deployment;
  • Develop new changes/system enhancements on K2
  • Integrate K2 Workflow other systems

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

  • Develop and implement the K2 functionality required by the project.
  • Functionality will include forms, views, Smart Objects, integrations with other systems, brokers and relevant documents.
  • Consultants will work up to eight (8) hours per day up to a maximum of forty (40) hours per week each as requested.

Learn more/Apply for this position