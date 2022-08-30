K2 developer – Gauteng

The Role: Our client is looking for a K2 Developer to join their team.

Skills and Experience: Required Skills:

SQL Scripting

K2 Service Broker Development

Smart form Development and Deployment;

Develop new changes/system enhancements on K2

Integrate K2 Workflow other systems

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Develop and implement the K2 functionality required by the project.

Functionality will include forms, views, Smart Objects, integrations with other systems, brokers and relevant documents.

Consultants will work up to eight (8) hours per day up to a maximum of forty (40) hours per week each as requested.

