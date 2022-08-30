The Role: Our client is looking for a K2 Developer to join their team.
Skills and Experience: Required Skills:
- SQL Scripting
- K2 Service Broker Development
- Smart form Development and Deployment;
- Develop new changes/system enhancements on K2
- Integrate K2 Workflow other systems
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement the K2 functionality required by the project.
- Functionality will include forms, views, Smart Objects, integrations with other systems, brokers and relevant documents.
- Consultants will work up to eight (8) hours per day up to a maximum of forty (40) hours per week each as requested.