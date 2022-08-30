L2 Network Engineer

Aug 30, 2022

Qualifications

  • Matric or equivalent is required
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience in network administration and/or computer programming
  • Must have worked in an IT support role and possess knowledge of network fundamentals, protocols, standards and technologies

Requirements

  • Troubleshoots problems with networks and systems.
  • Performs preventive maintenance on routers, switches, and other network devices
  • Installation and configuration of the network
  • Maintaining Firewalls, CCNP, WAN,CCNA
  • Cisco switching, wireless and routing experience
  • Resolves network issues that are not related to administrative policies
  • Participates in the Troubleshoots network connectivity issues

Desired Skills:

  • routers
  • switches
  • configuration of the network
  • Maintaining Firewalls
  • CCNP
  • WAN
  • CCNA
  • Cisco switching
  • wireless and routing
  • Troubleshoots network connectivity issues

