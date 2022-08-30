L2 Network Engineer

Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent is required
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in network administration and/or computer programming
- Must have worked in an IT support role and possess knowledge of network fundamentals, protocols, standards and technologies
Requirements
- Troubleshoots problems with networks and systems.
- Performs preventive maintenance on routers, switches, and other network devices
- Installation and configuration of the network
- Maintaining Firewalls, CCNP, WAN,CCNA
- Cisco switching, wireless and routing experience
- Resolves network issues that are not related to administrative policies
- Participates in the Troubleshoots network connectivity issues
Desired Skills:
- routers
- switches
- configuration of the network
- Maintaining Firewalls
- CCNP
- WAN
- CCNA
- Cisco switching
- wireless and routing
- Troubleshoots network connectivity issues