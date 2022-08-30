Moodle developer, Pretoria

Moodle developer, Pretoria URGENTLY needed for a Menlyn based firm. This is an experienced-level position responsible for configuring, maintain and overseeing the learning management system (LMS) application. The Moodle Administrator has primary responsibility for optimizing LMS application performance, documenting the operation and support processes and procedures related to the LMS application this includes investigating, and resolving LMS application and server environment errors. 3+ years’ experience in administration, development, and customization of LMS in an IT environment

– Proven experience with Moodle API and integration with third party systems.

Moodle developer, Pretoria URGENTLY needed for a Menlyn based firm. This is an experienced-level position responsible for configuring, maintain and overseeing the learning management system (LMS) application. The Moodle Administrator has primary responsibility for optimizing LMS application performance, documenting the operation and support processes and procedures related to the LMS application this includes investigating, and resolving LMS application and server environment errors. 3+ years’ experience in administration, development, and customization of LMS in an IT environment

– Proven experience with Moodle API and integration with third party systems.

Desired Skills:

moodle developer

Moodle API

LMS

Employer & Job Benefits:

NA

Learn more/Apply for this position