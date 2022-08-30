National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council appointed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC), which brings together representatives from civil society, including business, who will work alongside government.

The council will advise the president on matters related to fighting corruption, in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2020-2030.

Among other areas of focus, it will advise on the effective implementation of the anti-corruption strategy by government and civil society, including the private sector.

The council will also provide advisory input on matters related to government’s comprehensive response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

An interdepartmental team led by the Presidency is currently developing government’s response, which Ramaphosa will present to Parliament by 22 October 2022.

The commission has made wide-ranging recommendations on dealing with cases of fraud and corruption as presented in testimony to the commission, and measures to be taken to prevent, detect and prosecute corruption across all sectors of society into the future.

The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council is a multi-sectoral partnership for advocacy and action against fraud and corruption that will augment the work done by law enforcement agencies who play an independent role in terms of combating corruption and other criminal activities.

The new body will advise government on the critical preventative measures, institutional capabilities and resources that are required to proactively curb a recurrence of state capture and to prevent fraud and corruption in South Africa.

Council members have been drawn from civil society, academia, business and labour, based on a list of publicly-nominated individuals.

The members of the council, who will serve a three-year term from 1 September 2022, are Kavisha Pillay, David Harris Lewis, Nkosana Dolopi, Barbara Schreiner, Advocate Nokuzula Gloria Khumalo, Professor Firoz Cachalia (chair), Sekoetlane Phamodi, Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki, and Inkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli (deputy-chair).