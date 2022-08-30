.NET Tech Lead

Aug 30, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a .Net Technical Lead Developer to join our team on 12 months contract at Midrand.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • C#.NET/ .Net Core
  • MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.
  • LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.
  • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
  • SQL Server or Relational Database
  • Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS)

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • Relevant MS or Cloud Certifications

Experience Required:

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
    Developer with +8 years
  • Experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership
  • Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Leading the Development Process
  • Supporting the Scrum Master
  • Providing Guidance and Mentoring
  • As a Tech Lead and have a broad understanding of the integration of different technologies.
  • Strong software development skills, and be able to drive the implementation of changes to the production environment.

