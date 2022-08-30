Nvidia and Dell partner to improve AI performance, security

Nvidia has launched a new data centre solution with Dell Technologies designed for the era of AI, bringing training, AI inference, data processing, data science and zero-trust security capabilities to enterprises worldwide.

The solution combines Dell PowerEdge servers with Nvidia BlueField DPUs, Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia AI Enterprise software, and is optimised for the newly-announced VMware vSphere 8 enterprise workload platform.

“AI and zero-trust security are powerful forces driving the world’s enterprises to rearchitect their data centres as computing and networking workloads are skyrocketing,” says Manuvir Das, head of enterprise computing at Nvidia. “VMware vSphere 8 offloads, accelerates, isolates and better secures data centre infrastructure services onto the Nvidia BlueField DPU, and frees the computing resources to process the intelligence factories of the world’s enterprises.”

Travis Vigil, senior vice-president: portfolio and product management of the infrastructure solutions group at Dell Technologies, comments: “Dell and Nvidia’s long tradition of collaborating on next-generation GPU-accelerated data centers has already enabled massive breakthroughs.

“Now, through a solution that brings Nvidia’s powerful BlueField DPUs along with Nvidia GPUs to our PowerEdge server platform, our continued collaboration will offer customers performance and security capabilities to help organisations solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.”

Running on BlueField, vSphere 8 supercharges the performance of workloads. By offloading to the DPU, customers can accelerate networking and security services, and save CPU cycles while preserving performance and meeting the throughput and latency needs of modern distributed workloads.

The combination increases performance and efficiency, simplifies operations and boosts infrastructure security for data centre, edge, cloud and hybrid environments.

“Distributed modern applications with AI/ML and analytics are driving the transformation of data center architecture by leveraging accelerators and providing better security as part of the mainstream application infrastructure,” says Krish Prasad, senior vice-president and GM: VMware cloud platform business at VMware.

“Dell PowerEdge servers built on the latest VMware vSphere 8 innovations, and accelerated by NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, provide next-generation performance and efficiency for mission-critical enterprise cloud applications while better protecting enterprises from lateral threats across multi-cloud environments.”

As Nvidia-Certified Systems, the Dell PowerEdge servers will be able to run the Nvidia and VMware AI-Ready Enterprise Platform, a solution that features the Nvidia AI Enterprise software suite and VMware vSphere.

A comprehensive, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, Nvidia AI Enterprise is optimized to enable organisations to use AI on familiar infrastructure. It is certified to deploy anywhere — from the enterprise data center to the public cloud — and includes global enterprise support to keep AI projects on track.

An upcoming release of Nvidia AI Enterprise will bring support for new capabilities introduced in VMware vSphere 8, including the ability to support larger multi-GPU workloads, optimize resources and easily manage the GPU lifecycle.