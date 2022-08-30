Open Source Developer at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for an open source developer for a contract of 12 months (Renewable) that meets the below specifications.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Bsc IT or BIS can be considered as well, given the current skills

Honours a bonus, but not essential

Experience or training Object Orientation and Domain Driven Design or associated disciplines.

Min 10 years hands-on technology and development experience

Min 5 years team leadership experience

Min 1-2 years in customer-facing experience disciplines

Min 5 years in agile delivery disciples

T-shaped expertise with a breadth of skill, understanding and experience across different areas of delivery, different banking functional/business domains as well as a depth of skill in technology and integration architecture

Proven track record in implementing end to end solutions with deep hands on experience in technical implementations (engineering background).

Practical understanding and experience in Design Thinking, Jobs to be Done, Customer Journeys, Experience Design, CEM, etc.

Core competencies in Solution Design and implementation of Complex Systems

Hands-on software engineering experience which should feature the following:

o Operating Systems

§ Windows, Linux

o Front-end Development

§ Angular

§ PrimeNG

§ NGRX

§ HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery or REACT.

o Workflow & Business Rules engines

§ Activiti, Flowable or other

o Events

§ Kafka

o Back-end Development

§ Java EE (EJB, JPA, JSF, CDI) Java SE

§ Spring Boot & Spring Cloud

o Integration

§ ESB

§ SOA

§ API Connect

§ Microservices

Using technology such as Spring Cloud

o Databases

§ Any or multiple of these. Postgress , SQLServer and Oracle preferred

o DevOps

§ CI/CD using tools such as Jenkins

o Platforms

§ OpenShift, Rancher, Docker, Kubernetes

o Security

§ Spring Security, KeyCloak, AD. Good knowledge of Secure coding, Thread modeling, Configuration management, Platform security, Network security and Cryptography

o Operations:

§ Logging such as ELK

§ Monitoring Tools such as New Relic

§ User management

§ Performance

§ Infrastructure automation

§ Run book

o Basic UI/UX design principles and skills.

o Mobile App Dev (Advantageous)

o Ways of Working Methodologies:

Agile either SCRUM, KANBAN, SAFE, LESS, DAD, “Spotify model”… better yet, individuals who can chose which of these is appropriate, Tailor them or even use waterfall where the task calls for it.





Waterfall

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS: (Maximum of 6)

§ Time management skills

§ Results oriented

§ Strong analytical and problem solving skills

§ Excellent written and oral communication skills

§ Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others

§ Understanding of the business context

Desired Skills:

