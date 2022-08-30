Python Developer (Mid-Snr)

We have a position available for a Mid/Senior Python Developer at one of our US based clients.

The role is fully remote from South Africa – working US/SA hours with flexibility.

Required Experience:

? 4+ years of professional Python development experience

? 3+ years of experience working with relational databases and advanced SQL query construction

? Expert proficiency working with ORM libraries and building data models

? Advanced experience designing and building REST API Services

? Expert proficiency working within a Unix/Linux development environment.

? Strong Proficiency using Git workflows in a team environment.

? Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal)

? Fundamental front end development capabilities: (HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS3)

? Demonstrated ability to produce high-quality documentation

? Extensive experience with Agile methodologies and Test-Driven development

? Significant experience working with Regular Expressions

Experience with following is preferred, but not required:

? Strong familiarity utilizing the following frameworks / libraries:

? Flask Micro Framework

? SQL Alchemy ORM

? Alembic

? Numpy

? Pandas

? Rudimentary experience working with AngularJS, React, jQuery, Bootstrap, etc.

? Perl, PHP, and/or Java development experience

? Bachelor’s in Computer Science or related technology degree

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)

– US hours/Flexible work hours

– Flexibility to work from home

