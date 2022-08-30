Python Developer (Mid-Snr)

We have a position available for a Mid/Senior Python Developer at one of our US based clients.
The role is fully remote from South Africa – working US/SA hours with flexibility.
Required Experience:
? 4+ years of professional Python development experience
? 3+ years of experience working with relational databases and advanced SQL query construction
? Expert proficiency working with ORM libraries and building data models
? Advanced experience designing and building REST API Services
? Expert proficiency working within a Unix/Linux development environment.
? Strong Proficiency using Git workflows in a team environment.
? Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal)
? Fundamental front end development capabilities: (HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS3)
? Demonstrated ability to produce high-quality documentation
? Extensive experience with Agile methodologies and Test-Driven development
? Significant experience working with Regular Expressions
Experience with following is preferred, but not required:
? Strong familiarity utilizing the following frameworks / libraries:
? Flask Micro Framework
? SQL Alchemy ORM
? Alembic
? Numpy
? Pandas
? Rudimentary experience working with AngularJS, React, jQuery, Bootstrap, etc.
? Perl, PHP, and/or Java development experience
? Bachelor’s in Computer Science or related technology degree
General:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)
– US hours/Flexible work hours
– Flexibility to work from home
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime