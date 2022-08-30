Reimagined policy and regulation landscape needed for efficient 5G network

A sustainable and efficient 5G network needs to be underpinned by a competitive landscape where the sharing of resources is encouraged.

This was the main takeaway from an insightful panel discussion at the Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (SATNAC), hosted by Telkom.

“5G is an incredible offering, but we can’t look at it in the same way we’ve considered other technological advancements,” says Liza Zouabi, group pricing and competition regulation executive at Telkom Group. “While diversification of services is important for the consumer, it makes sense to invest in greater consolidation between industry players on an operational level, so that we can improve efficiencies for the market as a whole.”

Today, 5G connectivity is a catalyst for innovation. While it is not a general-purpose solution, it gives rise to exponential opportunities for new data, new designs and new technologies that could allow people, communities and businesses to advance towards economic growth and development.

By 2030, it is expected that 90% of the South African population will be covered by 4G or 5G networks, highlighting the huge investment that telcos are making in this network offering.

Yet, as a result of current competition policies and regulations, operators each need to invest in their own 5G network infrastructure.

“In the race to deploy this next-generation solution, we’ve found that industry players have invested in new infrastructure in areas where this infrastructure already existed – leading to over-servicing,” says Jacob Munodwafa, executive secretary and CEO of SATA. “If operators were allowed to combine their resources, there could be more capital available to deploy services in underserved areas and maximise connectivity for all consumers.”

The opportunities offered by 5G are exciting, however, the uptake of these services will likely be determined by its affordability and reliability.

“Our duty is to manage the sector in an inclusive and sustainable way,” says Dr Charley Lewis, acting chairperson of ICASA. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we allowed operators to share the much-needed spectrum so they could deploy their 5G networks. With the right policies in place, we could again authorise passive and active infrastructure sharing – for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

“We’re bringing new 5G and spectrum policies to the fore,” says Philly Mapulane, deputy minister of communications and digital technologies. “Our aim is to transform the digital landscape to benefit government, its partners in industry, and, most importantly, our people. But we cannot do it alone – we need support from all stakeholders.”

Increased reliance on 5G technology has the power to offer enhanced remote working, AgriTech, telemedicine and distance learning experiences while also improving the accessibility of these services for all South Africans.

“5G policy plays an important role in bridging South Africa’s digital divide,” says Serame Taukobong, CEO of Telkom Group. “In order to effectively unlock our digital economy, we need to consider the entire ecosystem and how it will be shaped and supported by the policies and regulations we implement.”

For Telkom, we believe the success of 5G is where it can make the most impact while understanding that the majority of South Africans are still very dependent on 3G and 4G. We are currently piloting a 5G network proof of concept in Umlazi, where schools, clinics and hospitals, and a police station are testing the capabilities of this connectivity.

“As a group, we have been quietly laying the groundwork for our 5G network fibre backhaul. With the largest fibre network in the country and recent allocation of spectrum, we are well-positioned to become an enabler of a connected society, so that all South African’s can be a part of the digital ecosystem,” concludes Taukobong.