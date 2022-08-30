RPG Developer – Gauteng

Aug 30, 2022

Roles and Responsibilities: Critical Competencies

  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Attention to detail
  • Communication Skills (verbal, listening & written)
  • Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework
  • IT Technical SkillsKnowledge of Banking / Financial & Credit Card industry
  • Planning Skills
  • Problem Solving Skills
  • Quality Assurance Skills
  • Results & deadline-driven
  • SQL SKills
  • Testing Skills
  • Webservices Skills
  • XML Skills

Key Result Areas

Developing Code

  • Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards
  • Estimate time taken for that requirement
  • Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a
  • means of finding the best result for the business
  • Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of
  • specifications in terms of development requirements
  • Fix bugs with a minimal return from Testers
  • Review of code

Unit Testing

  • Check code standards
  • Check high-level functionality before implementing to IT testing
  • Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards
  • Provide test results for implementation

Communication

  • Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing
  • Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes
  • Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide
  • feedback on specifications
  • Interact with users regarding issues, queries, bugs

Implementation

  • Generate change document/implementation plan
  • Prepare change in ALDON

Application Support

  • Analyze user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing
  • system framework
  • Provide technical solutions to the business specification
  • Provide application support for all systems
  • Available for after-hours standby

Customer

  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by
  • providing advice and assistance
  • Create an understanding of the ??real?? versus ??perceived?? need through experience and
  • expertise while complying with company policies legislation and regulations
  • Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone
  • communications and/or face to face meetings
  • Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
  • Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

