Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Illovo

R672 480p/a CTC

Role Description

The Senior Business Analyst (BA) interacts with the stakeholders from all business departments and related third parties to define and document business processes and software requirements for technology initiatives and business information systems.

The BA perform duties related to the review, assessment, and development of business processes. Functioning in a liaison captivity, incumbents combine business-planning expertise to analyse and translate departments’ business requirements into system deployments and/or business process changes. Incumbents act as a change agent to help facilitate effective deployments/modifications to current business practices.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (Duties and Responsibilities)

Business requirements Management

Conducting stakeholder analysis, plan business analysis activities, communication, and requirements management approach.

Development of business case, defining the business need, determining the gap in capabilities, and defining the solution scope and approach.

Clear understanding of the relationship between the operational requirements of a business, corporate strategy, and internal customer satisfaction.

Facilitating workshops to establish shared understanding among diverse stakeholders to understand their problems and needs.

Specifying, modelling, organising, prioritising, validating and manage business needs and requirements.

Assess and validate possible solutions to business requirements.

Committed to process improvement and process management.

Recognising opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.

Identify and manage process-related risks and controls.

Identifying and removing technical barriers collaborating with developers, architects, and project managers.

Actively participate in project implementations by managing business requirements

Assist in design and approval of test cases and test scenarios-based on system functionality.

Facilitate user acceptance (UAT) and sign-off.

Participate in quality reviews and implement corrective measures to enhance the solution.

Measure business impact/benefit after implementation of projects.

Facilitation of process improvement projects.

Ensure quality assurance of business analysis activities within the project.

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the nosiness analysis activities to all stakeholders.

Keep up to date on the latest applications of information technology.

Provide input in the development of departmental policies and procedures.

Career Management

Individual development areas identified and career development in place to address the [URL Removed] and experience

Degree in BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics/Management/General.

Business Analysis certification from an IIBA endorsed training provider.

3-5 Years post qualification experience in a similar position, preferably in insurance or banking.

Experience in application development projects is essential

Experience in system integration projects is essential

Experience I Business Process Management is required.

Experience I Prince2, Agile and PMBOK is beneficial.

Operating at the level of a professionally qualifies, experienced specialist and middle management.

Knowledge

Understanding of Business analytics methodology and processes.

Understanding of process management methodologies.

