Senior Java Microservices Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Java Microservices Developer for an opportunity located in Gauteng.
Our ideal candidate will work as part of the software engineering team .
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- Relevant Diploma or/ Degree
Experience Required:
- At least 5 years?? experience in Java + Microservices.
- Solid experience in Kubernetes (this is a dealbreaker ?? must have Kubernetes).
- Solid experience in API Gateways.
- Integration experience in toolsets such as SOAP, REST etc.
- Understanding of DevOPS, CI/CD, Pipelines etc.
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- Excellent coding ability.
- Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing microservices and relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
- 5-7 years of experience with system integration.
- Experience developing within an agile methodology.
- Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
- A Senior Developer with 5+ years?? experience with the following skills:
- Jira, Confluence.
- Microservices with Spring-boot / Java 8+.
- Openshift OR Kubernetes / Docker.
- Understanding of API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Understanding of networking concepts.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
- CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).
- The following additional skills would be advantageous:
- Spring reactive
- Pivotal Kubernetes
- Linux
- Azure Pipelines
- Data Modelling
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Work as part of the software engineering team that:
- Sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
- Collaborates closely with the team??s BA??s and PO??s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
- Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
- Transcribes comprehensive documentation.
- Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
- Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.
- Supporting the Scrum Master:
- Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
- Assist in the prioritization of bugs and defects.
- Providing Guidance and Mentoring:
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Provide technical guidance to the teams?? software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.
Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:
- Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
- Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
- A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.