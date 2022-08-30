Senior Java Microservices Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Java Microservices Developer for an opportunity located in Gauteng.

Our ideal candidate will work as part of the software engineering team .

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

Relevant Diploma or/ Degree

Experience Required:

At least 5 years?? experience in Java + Microservices.

Solid experience in Kubernetes (this is a dealbreaker ?? must have Kubernetes).

Solid experience in API Gateways.

Integration experience in toolsets such as SOAP, REST etc.

Understanding of DevOPS, CI/CD, Pipelines etc.

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Excellent coding ability.

Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing microservices and relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

5-7 years of experience with system integration.

Experience developing within an agile methodology.

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

A Senior Developer with 5+ years?? experience with the following skills: Jira, Confluence. Microservices with Spring-boot / Java 8+. Openshift OR Kubernetes / Docker. Understanding of API gateways. OpenAPI (Swagger) specification. Understanding of networking concepts. Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc). CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).

The following additional skills would be advantageous: Spring reactive Pivotal Kubernetes Linux Azure Pipelines Data Modelling



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Work as part of the software engineering team that: Sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality. Collaborates closely with the team??s BA??s and PO??s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow. Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software. Transcribes comprehensive documentation. Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required. Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.



Supporting the Scrum Master: Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies. Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software. Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process. Assist in the prioritization of bugs and defects.



Providing Guidance and Mentoring: Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code. Provide technical guidance to the teams?? software engineers through coaching and mentorship. Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.



Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Learn more/Apply for this position