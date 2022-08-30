Senior Java Microservices Developer

Aug 30, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Java Microservices Developer for an opportunity located in Gauteng.

Our ideal candidate will work as part of the software engineering team .

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

  • Relevant Diploma or/ Degree

Experience Required:

  • At least 5 years?? experience in Java + Microservices.
  • Solid experience in Kubernetes (this is a dealbreaker ?? must have Kubernetes).
  • Solid experience in API Gateways.
  • Integration experience in toolsets such as SOAP, REST etc.
  • Understanding of DevOPS, CI/CD, Pipelines etc.
  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
  • Excellent coding ability.
  • Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing microservices and relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
  • 5-7 years of experience with system integration.
  • Experience developing within an agile methodology.
  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
  • A Senior Developer with 5+ years?? experience with the following skills:
    • Jira, Confluence.
    • Microservices with Spring-boot / Java 8+.
    • Openshift OR Kubernetes / Docker.
    • Understanding of API gateways.
    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
    • Understanding of networking concepts.
    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
    • CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).
  • The following additional skills would be advantageous:
    • Spring reactive
    • Pivotal Kubernetes
    • Linux
    • Azure Pipelines
    • Data Modelling

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Work as part of the software engineering team that:
    • Sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
    • Collaborates closely with the team??s BA??s and PO??s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
    • Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
    • Transcribes comprehensive documentation.
    • Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
    • Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

  • Supporting the Scrum Master:
    • Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.
    • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
    • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
    • Assist in the prioritization of bugs and defects.
  • Providing Guidance and Mentoring:
    • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
    • Provide technical guidance to the teams?? software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
    • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

  • Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

