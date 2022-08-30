SQL DBA at RecruiTech

Top Software house specialising in various Software Solutions is looking for SQL DBA’s to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the performance, integrity and security of databases as well as being involved in the planning and development of the database as well as troubleshooting any issues on behalf of the users.
Duties:
- Establishing the needs of users and monitoring user access and security
- Monitoring performance and managing parameters to provide fast responses to front-end users
- Mapping out the conceptual design for a planned database
- Considering both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-users
- Refining the logical design so that it can be translated into a specific data model
- Further refining the physical design to meet system storage requirements
- Installing and testing new versions of the DBMS
- Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)
- Controlling access permissions and privileges
- Developing, managing and testing back-up and recovery plans
- Ensuring that storage and archiving procedures are functioning correctly
- Capacity planning
- Working closely with IT project managers, database developers and software developers
- Communicating regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
- Commissioning and installing new applications and customizing existing applications to make them fit for purpose.
Skills and Qualifications:
- An honours degree (of at least 2nd class) in Computer Science or Software Engineering (or equally relevant subject)
- Minimum of 1 years’ SQL database administration experience in a high pressured, fast paced environment
- Must be competent in Microsoft SQL Server 2008 and 2008 R2/ 2012
- Previous experience in T-SQL Scripting, SQL replication and exporting & importing of data is essential
- Must be able to create MS SQL Logins as well as have strong knowledge in Database Security
- SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience would be advantageous
- Must be comfortable learning/exploring new technologies
- Experience in working effectively within a team
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Excellent organizational skills
- Flexibility toward travelling when required
