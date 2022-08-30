Test Analyst

We are looking for a strong SIT Test Analyst to join our team! As a Test Analyst, you will have a deep understanding of testing principles and experience working with mobile and web applications. Your primary focus will be the SIT Testing of mobile & web banking applications. As a Test Analyst with a few years’ experience, you’ll be expected to take a leading role, working closely with developers, product managers and other testers. You’ll need to proactively deliver in line with time and budget restraints and be able to confidently make – and defend – testing decisions. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative proactive problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

The incumbent will actively coach other test analysts during the testing process to understand and apply testing standards and best practice and use both their knowledge as well as their technical knowledge to make decisions.

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to:

Analysing user stories and/use cases/requirements for validity and feasibility.

Collaborate closely and proactively with other team members and departments.

Execute all levels of testing (System, Integration, and Regression).

Design and develop automation scripts when needed.

Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies.

Provide timely solutions.

Apply quality software engineering principals throughout the Agile product lifecycle.

Provide support and documentation.

Proactive engagement with other team members.

Develop standard testing methods and guides.

Effectively translate requirements into test scenarios.

Address product, marketing, and business needs.

Conduct industry research and stay up to date on best practices, and emerging technologies & methodologies.

Regularly maintain applications via continuous improvement and adoption of testing best practices and methodologies.

Recognise and resolve bottlenecks.

Actively promote a high-performance testing culture and quality.

Requirements

Matric with English and Maths

Degree in computer science or software engineering.

5 years’ experience in test analysis.

Business, and product experience.

Technical Skills and Knowledge

A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding.

Knowledge of software development life cycle.

Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills.

Experience in test techniques and programming.

Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail.

The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.

Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team.

Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines.

Ability to see the big picture.

Logical & critical thinking skills

Proficient with the Agile development software lifecycle

Desired Skills:

Agile

Software Testing

About The Employer:

Our client is an EMPLOYER of CHOICE in SA . World renowned as an innovator in INSURANCE and FINANCE , this dynamic team will develop and nurture your skills

