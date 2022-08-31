Android Engineer

This position reports to the Mobile Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Help design, develop and refine new features

Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

The skills we need:

Be accountable

Creative

Solution oriented

Flexible

Take pride in your work

Qualifications & Experience:

A computer science or engineering degree (or equivalent experience)

At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android written in Kotlin, Java experience a bonus.

Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.

Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.

Experience with Fragments.

Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.

Experience working with unit test frameworks (JUnit, Mockito, etc.).

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (Retrofit, glide).

Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail.

Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Robot Framework.

Any iOS native development experience is a bonus.

Desired Skills:

Mobile

Android

Kotlin

Java

