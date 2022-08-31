BI Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

BI/MI REPORTING ANALYST – Advise strategic business decisions through DATA OWNERSHIP and management on a LEADING INVESTMENT PLATFORM – 12 Month Contract, REMOTE – R630 Per Hour

This is a brilliant opportunity for an experienced BI/MI REPORTING ANALYST to optimize business strategy and critically advise data management, while taking joint data ownership, over new and existing data systems in the optimization of solution delivery on a LEADING INVESTMENT PLATFORM.

This 12-month CONTRACT is CAPE TOWN/ JOHANNESBURG based and paying R630 per hour (hybrid).

THE COMPANY

MARKET-LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRM has brought a BRAND-NEW investment platform to the South African market. As one of Africa’s leading wealth management firms that is backed by a DISTINGUISHED FINANCIAL SERVICES CONGLOMERATE, the company is looking to grow its market presence and refine the investment process for advisors and clients alike, through the optimized fast paced delivery of digital solutions to its customers.

THE ROLE

As the BI/MI REPORTING ANALYST, you will be the primary contact in the real-time update and management of data integration and management processes; while taking joint ownership of data you will optimize the analysis of new and existing data sets and pipelines on a BRAND NEW, LEADING investment platform within an AGILE environment. Furthermore, your responsibilities will include critically consulting with senior business stakeholders and data development teams, analysing and aligning business and clients’ needs, as well as producing specification documents.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma

5+ Years Data Analysis experience in a BI environment

Investment Platform or Financial Services experience

AGILE project methodology

QlikSense/ PowerBI

JIRA

Desired Skills:

BI Analysis

MI Analysis

Data Analysis

Agile

QlikSense

PowerBI

Jira

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

