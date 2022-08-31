Burn-out drives sellers to seek new jobs

A massive 89% of sellers report feeling burned out from work, according to a survey by Gartner, and more than half (54%) of respondents report actively looking for a new job as a result.

Gartner surveyed 908 B2B sellers in December 2021 and January 2022 to determine what motivates them and found two distinct factors contributing to a seller’s overall energy toward work – “drive” and “drag”.

“Sellers experiencing drive feel engaged at work, ready to act, mentally alert and are persistent in the face of obstacles,” says Alice Walmesley, director: advisory in the Gartner for sales leaders practice. “Drive is associated with higher quota attainment and lower burnout, and the good news is roughly three out of four sellers report having high drive.

“The challenge is drag, the opposite of drive, which manifests in avoiding or procrastinating work, boredom, and a struggle to focus. Sellers experiencing drag achieve lower quota attainment, have higher burnout, are more likely to express intent to leave and have shorter expected tenures. About a quarter of sellers experience high drag, and more than half experience medium levels of drag.”

Chief sales officers (CSOs) typically look to cultivate drive with compensation, recognition and organisational culture, but these approaches often fall short. The survey revealed a significant disconnect between levels of reported drive and sellers’ perceptions of what sales leaders know about their motivation.

Fifty-nine percent of sellers said their leadership doesn’t understand how to motivate them and 67% said their leadership is overly optimistic and disconnected from seller reality.

“A lack of seller drive is not the problem,” says Walmesley. “To really unpack what motivates sellers, CSOs need to treat drag as the bigger obstacle to overcome by understanding and addressing its presence within their sales organisations.”

Key causes of seller drag

Seller drag comes from multiple sources, but the Gartner survey revealed four key sources:

* Lack of development opportunities;

* Feeling like a “cog in a machine”;

* Lack of clear manager feedback; and

* High burden of non-value-added administrative tasks, such as seeking multiple approvals for deals.

“For these reasons, 70% of sellers who report high levels of drag are actively looking for a new job, compared to only 7% of low-drag sellers,” says Walmesley. “Not only are high-drag sellers more likely to be out job hunting, but their performance also suffers. The mean quota attainment for sellers reporting low levels of drag is 1,7-times higher than for sellers reporting high levels of drag.”

How to reduce seller drag

Sales leaders tend to invest their resources in chasing marginal increases in drive, but Gartner research shows that those who properly diagnose and address drag with these three tactics can expect to see even greater improvements in seller retention and commercial performance.

* Diagnose sources of drag by using a combination of 1:1 interviews, focus groups, listening sessions, workshops and surveys.

* Empower sellers by giving them the freedom to solve customer problems, rewarding them for improving business processes, and supporting new ideas even when they might be risky.

* Ensure opportunities for growth via a career lattice that provides them with a clear development path through the organisation.

“CSOs with a renewed emphasis on the seller experience – and a laser focus on reducing drag – can go a long way to ensuring that sellers stay engaged and motivated through current and future disruption,” says Walmesley.