Business Analyst IT

BUSINESS ANALYST – Drive MASSIVE Data Migration Projects working on MARKET LEADING Investment Platform – 12 Month CONTRACT, Remote – R650 Per Hour (1.2M Per Annum)

This is a remarkable opportunity for a BUSINESS ANALYST to drive the DATA MIGRATION PROJECTS on a market leading investment system, optimizing business for a distinguished DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLATFORM BUSINESS.

This 12 Month CONTRACT is based in Cape Town/ Johannesburg, paying up to R650 Per Hour (Hybrid).

THE COMPANY

One of Africa’s LEADING WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRMS is breaking ground by launching a BRAND-NEW digital investment platform to the South African market. This INVESTMENT PLATFORM BUSINESS, being backed by an award-winning Distinguished Financial Services Conglomerate, is looking to completely redefine the investment industry by bolstering customer-centricity and facilitating a seamless investment process for advisors and clients alike.

THE ROLE

As the BUSINESS ANALYST, you will bring your strong technical expertise to drive the successful MIGRATION and testing of static and transaction data for multiple functional projects across the company’s digital investment system in an AGILE environment. Your responsibilities will further include managing the ETL, Data Migration Audit, and Data Migration Reconciliation processes, as well as facilitating issue resolution to ensure the integrity of data, business strategy, and optimized platform delivery.

THE REQUIREMENTS

At least 5 years’ Business Analysis experience.

BCom Finance or related qualifications.

Business Analysis certification: CBAP/ PBA or equivalent.

Strong knowledge of Investment Platforms/ LISP / Life Products.

JIRA and Confluence.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

CBAP

PBA

Jira

Confluence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position