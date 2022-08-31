Data Scientist

My client is a listed company on the JSE that serves markets in South Africa and abroad. They currently operate on a hybrid model where you can spend some days working from home but must also be able to come into their office in Sandton. They are currently recruiting for a range of Data Scientists, from junior to senior. You MUST have solid SQL programming skills and could have worked with any Business Analytics or Business Intelligence tools. Power BI would be preferred. You will be joining a great team that is willing to mentor and assist where possible.

Desired Skills:

Data Scientists

Power BI

SQL

SQL Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

