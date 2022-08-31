Data Scientist

Whilst the company is Cape Town based, this role can be fully remote on a permanent basis.

We are looking for candidates who have a real passion for technology, who are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. We’re a hyper growth company looking for smart, innovative, autonomous, and creative people to join us!

We think big, and follow through!

This position reports to Engineering Team Lead (Machine Learning)

The high level

Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes

Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data

Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns

Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms

Combine models through ensemble modeling

Present information using data visualization techniques

Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges

Collaborate with engineering and product development teams

Self-starter, can work independently and take responsibility for problem identification

Your qualifications & experience

Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)

Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience

Understanding of machine-learning and operations research

2+ years experience applying advanced analytics to real-world problems, preferably in a commercial environment

Experience using business intelligence tools and data frameworks

Scenario testing techniques

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Areas of mastery

Modeling toolkit (Neural Networks, Clustering Methods, Classification, etc.)

Strong in python analytics toolkit (Graphing, Data Profiling, Data Preprocessing, etc)

Bonus points

MSc (or even PhD)

Experience handling big data and/or knowledge with advanced analytical techniques.

Event driven architecture (PubSub/Kafka)

Docker, Kubernetes

Dataform, Looker

Experience with e-commerce or retail based applications

The skills we need

Be creative

Be flexible

Be data oriented

Take pride in your work

Comfortable using open source technologies

Desired Skills:

Data science

machine learning

python

data profiling

