Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Whilst the company is Cape Town based, this role can be fully remote on a permanent basis.
We are looking for candidates who have a real passion for technology, who are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. We’re a hyper growth company looking for smart, innovative, autonomous, and creative people to join us!
We think big, and follow through!
This position reports to Engineering Team Lead (Machine Learning)
The high level
- Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes
- Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data
- Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns
- Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms
- Combine models through ensemble modeling
- Present information using data visualization techniques
- Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges
- Collaborate with engineering and product development teams
- Self-starter, can work independently and take responsibility for problem identification
Your qualifications & experience
- Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)
- Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience
- Understanding of machine-learning and operations research
- 2+ years experience applying advanced analytics to real-world problems, preferably in a commercial environment
- Experience using business intelligence tools and data frameworks
- Scenario testing techniques
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
Areas of mastery
- Modeling toolkit (Neural Networks, Clustering Methods, Classification, etc.)
- Strong in python analytics toolkit (Graphing, Data Profiling, Data Preprocessing, etc)
Bonus points
- MSc (or even PhD)
- Experience handling big data and/or knowledge with advanced analytical techniques.
- Event driven architecture (PubSub/Kafka)
- Docker, Kubernetes
- Dataform, Looker
- Experience with e-commerce or retail based applications
The skills we need
- Be creative
- Be flexible
- Be data oriented
- Take pride in your work
- Comfortable using open source technologies
Desired Skills:
- Data science
- machine learning
- python
- data profiling